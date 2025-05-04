 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18338570 Edited 4 May 2025 – 15:52:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Reworked the language system
  • You can now hire more Employee
  • Added more Customers per expansion / Furniture
  • Added Billing System
  • Added Bank Loan System
  • Added new Layout to the game
  • Increased moving area
  • Added Cashier scan gives you experience from now on
  • Added FPS Show
  • Added more FPS Options instead of 60 you can go for unlimited now
  • Reworked The movement system
  • Added More Missions
  • Added Categories for Products
  • Added Categories for Furniture
  • Added Selected Language customers talk (you will now understand what customers say in your language)
  • Added Box warning (when your box contains items it will warn you before you can put in trash)
  • Added Resolution select in Settings
  • Increased startmoney from 800 to 900
  • Added more new customers per expansion buy

