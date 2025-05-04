- Reworked the language system
- You can now hire more Employee
- Added more Customers per expansion / Furniture
- Added Billing System
- Added Bank Loan System
- Added new Layout to the game
- Increased moving area
- Added Cashier scan gives you experience from now on
- Added FPS Show
- Added more FPS Options instead of 60 you can go for unlimited now
- Reworked The movement system
- Added More Missions
- Added Categories for Products
- Added Categories for Furniture
- Added Selected Language customers talk (you will now understand what customers say in your language)
- Added Box warning (when your box contains items it will warn you before you can put in trash)
- Added Resolution select in Settings
- Increased startmoney from 800 to 900
- Added more new customers per expansion buy
PATCH 04/05/2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update