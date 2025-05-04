 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18338549 Edited 4 May 2025 – 16:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New features in this update include The mimic goblin who will be found in any normal room having a large some of coins but wont stay around for long so kill him quick, The new settings include a custom crosshair select from your computer any png file to upload as a crosshair you may also decide its scale in game as well as if it spins like the normal one does, You can now chat with both the shop keep and the witch.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3644041
