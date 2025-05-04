What's New in Episode 15?
Game Content
📅 1 full in-game day packed with exciting events.
🖼 322 renders bringing the story to life.
🖼 7 new gallery images to unlock and enjoy.
🎥 12 brand-new animations to enhance your experience.
Bug Fixes & Other
🔧 Fixed mis-matching variables.
📝 Tweaked dialogue and wording for smoother flow.
🖼 Complete gallery overhaul for both scenes & images.
🆕 Added new bonus scenes page.
🐞 Fixed skip & back functions inside replays and bonus scenes.
👁 Enabled hiding text during replays and bonus scenes for cleaner screenshots.
Bonus Scene: Miss. Nelson's Closet Quickie
It's a university day and Miss. Nelson simply cannot wait to get her hands on you. So much so that during break time she drags you into the janitors closet for a quickie risking it all.
Changed files in this update