What's New in Episode 15?

Game Content

πŸ“ 1 full in-game day packed with exciting events.

πŸ–Ό 322 renders bringing the story to life.

πŸ–Ό 7 new gallery images to unlock and enjoy.

πŸŽ₯ 12 brand-new animations to enhance your experience.

Bug Fixes & Other

πŸ”§ Fixed mis-matching variables.

πŸ“ Tweaked dialogue and wording for smoother flow.

πŸ–Ό Complete gallery overhaul for both scenes & images.

πŸ†• Added new bonus scenes page.

🐞 Fixed skip & back functions inside replays and bonus scenes.

πŸ‘ Enabled hiding text during replays and bonus scenes for cleaner screenshots.

Bonus Scene: Miss. Nelson's Closet Quickie

It's a university day and Miss. Nelson simply cannot wait to get her hands on you. So much so that during break time she drags you into the janitors closet for a quickie risking it all.