5 May 2025 Build 18338394 Edited 5 May 2025 – 15:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Made some optimization in graphics rendering, should result in few more fps.
Additionallly fixed annoying bug displaying "Jasio Games" screen every time when entering Main Menu ;).

Changed files in this update

Depot 2471091
