4 May 2025 Build 18338378 Edited 4 May 2025 – 15:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions

  • the secret extra wave is now three times harder
  • build menu now shows building infos for not affordable buildings, too
  • slightly faster animation on number displays
  • enabled console window

Bugfixes

  • smaller localization fixes

