Updated Red Matter Deity logs in 2-1 and 2-2
Probably fixed an issue with the image for 2-2 showing on the title screen before it has been beaten
Fixed an issue with a certain enemy’s death sound not playing
Halved the increase in firing speed granted by Fight and Chaos
Updated Dismantle’s effect to “After taking damage. enemies will repeatedly take a small amount of damage for a few seconds”
Playtest 1.4.4
Update notes via Steam Community
