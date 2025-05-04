 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18338365 Edited 4 May 2025 – 15:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Updated Red Matter Deity logs in 2-1 and 2-2

  • Probably fixed an issue with the image for 2-2 showing on the title screen before it has been beaten

  • Fixed an issue with a certain enemy’s death sound not playing

  • Halved the increase in firing speed granted by Fight and Chaos

  • Updated Dismantle’s effect to “After taking damage. enemies will repeatedly take a small amount of damage for a few seconds”

