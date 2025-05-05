Steam Version v1.8.1 Update Released

The following additions and fixes have been implemented in this update:

■Newly Added

・Added the song “Maware Gensou Festival”

■Bug Fixes & Adjustments

・Fixed the notes of “Hiirogekka, Kyousyounozetsu 15th Anniversary Remix nayuta.ver”

・Corrected the English title of the song “STNC”

・Corrected the details for the song "Midnight Syndrome"

We will prioritize addressing known issues and focus on developments that enhance the overall gameplay experience.

Stay tuned, and thank you for your continued support of Touhou Danmaku Kagura Phantasia Lost.