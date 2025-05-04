 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 May 2025 Build 18338328 Edited 4 May 2025 – 14:46:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It's time for another release. Terrain destruction has been added- when the fighting gets too intense, the scenery might start getting wrecked. The resulting fires will burn any mecha passing through that area, and smoke limits line of sight.

In addition, there are now unique random artifacts... or at the very least, unique random melee weapons. More types of random items will be included in future releases.

Here's the complete list of changes:

Added random artifact generator
Added mystery missions
Fire and smoke may result when terrain is damaged
Attacks may cause damage to terrain
Added AreaEnchantments
Fixed bug with random MissionText
Scenario builder automatically adds QOL reporter to cities
Added message log

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 1565091
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 1565092
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link