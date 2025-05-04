It's time for another release. Terrain destruction has been added- when the fighting gets too intense, the scenery might start getting wrecked. The resulting fires will burn any mecha passing through that area, and smoke limits line of sight.
In addition, there are now unique random artifacts... or at the very least, unique random melee weapons. More types of random items will be included in future releases.
Here's the complete list of changes:
Added random artifact generator
Added mystery missions
Fire and smoke may result when terrain is damaged
Attacks may cause damage to terrain
Added AreaEnchantments
Fixed bug with random MissionText
Scenario builder automatically adds QOL reporter to cities
Added message log
Changed files in this update