An more realistic World Cup is now available in the downloadable section. This edition closely follows the 2026 World Cup qualification format, featuring five qualification rounds for AFC, three for OFC, two for CAF, and three for CONCACAF, along with inter-confederation and UEFA playoffs.

In order to keep the World Cup as a standalone simulation, the AFC and UEFA qualifiers do not use the UEFA Nations League or AFC Cup for seeding, so the Nations League and AFC Cup are not prerequisites for the World Cup.

For those wanting an ultra-realistic setup that uses UEFA Nations League and AFC Cup results for seeding, this can be done in the editor by changing the qualification rules and removing the first two AFC qualifying rounds.

This edition is still under development so uses it at your own risk. Also, it is not compatible with saves created before v20250504.

Other updates:

Added a new team called Price Edward Island and several historical flags.

Temporarily fixed a qualification issue for the group stage when the event is hosted by one European team.

Web version:

https://simcups.com