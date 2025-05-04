Hey survivors,
No more weird bugs — this one tightens the bolts and sharpens the edges. Here's what's new:
🛠️ Patch Notes V1.0.63
🧰 Weapon case fix
➡️ Clicking a closed case no longer makes the weapon on the table vanish.
💵 Price tags now visible
➡️ Prices above the weapon cases now show up properly.
🎮 Cases now open/close dynamically
➡️ Weapon cases reset when entering or leaving the loadout menu. Smooth transitions, cleaner flow.
⏳ Loading bars added
➡️ Loading screens now have proper progress bars. No more staring into the void.
🚀 No more lag spike on game start
➡️ That annoying stutter when entering the game? Gone. Smooth landings from now on.
💥 MP5 flash effect improved
➡️ Flash upgraded for the MP5.
🔴 Menu icon color tweaks
➡️ Some red icons in the menu now pop more. Clearer, meaner UI.
💉 Auto-heal disabled
➡️ No more free regen. You want to heal? Buy a medkit like a real survivor.
💸 Ammo price adjustments
➡️ ARC-45 and AR-4 mags now cost more.
🔥 Thanks for the continued support and sharp feedback.
Keep slaying, keep progressing — you're not just surviving, you're dominating.
