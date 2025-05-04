Hey survivors,

No more weird bugs — this one tightens the bolts and sharpens the edges. Here's what's new:

🛠️ Patch Notes V1.0.63

🧰 Weapon case fix

➡️ Clicking a closed case no longer makes the weapon on the table vanish.

💵 Price tags now visible

➡️ Prices above the weapon cases now show up properly.

🎮 Cases now open/close dynamically

➡️ Weapon cases reset when entering or leaving the loadout menu. Smooth transitions, cleaner flow.

⏳ Loading bars added

➡️ Loading screens now have proper progress bars. No more staring into the void.

🚀 No more lag spike on game start

➡️ That annoying stutter when entering the game? Gone. Smooth landings from now on.

💥 MP5 flash effect improved

➡️ Flash upgraded for the MP5.

🔴 Menu icon color tweaks

➡️ Some red icons in the menu now pop more. Clearer, meaner UI.

💉 Auto-heal disabled

➡️ No more free regen. You want to heal? Buy a medkit like a real survivor.

💸 Ammo price adjustments

➡️ ARC-45 and AR-4 mags now cost more.

🔥 Thanks for the continued support and sharp feedback.

Keep slaying, keep progressing — you're not just surviving, you're dominating.