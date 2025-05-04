 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18338239
Update notes via Steam Community

[Playtest v.0.1.2]

New:

  • Added new plant: Flax

  • Added crafting recipe for Heavy Rope

Balance:
  • Orange Boar:
    _- Health reduced: 100 → 80
  • Increased hitstun duration_
  • Player Stamina:
    _- Delay before stamina regeneration starts: 2.5s → 1s
  • Recovery speed increased by 15%_
UI / Settings:

  • Added graphics settings

  • Added refresh rate option

  • ESC now pauses the game

  • Reworked tutorial steps

Optimization:
  • Improved grass rendering

