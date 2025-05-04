[Playtest v.0.1.2]
New:
-
Added new plant: Flax
-
Added crafting recipe for Heavy Rope
Balance:
- Orange Boar:
_- Health reduced: 100 → 80
- Increased hitstun duration_
- Player Stamina:
_- Delay before stamina regeneration starts: 2.5s → 1s
- Recovery speed increased by 15%_
UI / Settings:
-
Added graphics settings
-
Added refresh rate option
-
ESC now pauses the game
-
Reworked tutorial steps
Optimization:
- Improved grass rendering
