What has changed?

A town in the middle of the forest

A road that goes from your house to town and a town at the end of the road.

In this town you can buy stronger axes and tree seeds.

Every morning at 10am a truck comes to town and waits for you to bring your orders, if you choose an order you earn money for each item you put in the truck. Your money comes at the end of the day. Although it was removed in the current update, villagers also live in houses in town and if you want to cooperate with them you can use your tablet. I plan to bring this system back more properly in another update.

Energy system and its use

Your energy will decrease with each passing hour, when you cut down a tree with an axe your energy will decrease even faster. The easiest way to recharge your energy is to go home at night and sleep. If you don't sleep and your energy runs out you will faint, no one wants to faint in the forest.

If you have a lot of work to do and need energy, you can pick fruits from the bushes as another alternative. The fruits will give you a lot of energy and since the fruits in the bush regenerate after a while, you can use them as you wish.

Inventory management

You can now carry more items at once. Items are now stacked in your inventory, making them easier to carry. This makes moving items from one place to another easier and less tedious.

New machine: paper machine

I said that I would increase the number of products produced every day and that the game would be able to produce more than 100 products in its finished form. I added a new one to this and you can produce paper. Paper production is quite simple and easy to carry. Although it is cheap, I recommend everyone to use it because its main materials are easily obtained.

Settings menu

I wanted the player to be able to set their own keybindings to increase their control, so I added a new tab to the settings menu. It is now possible to change the keys, however you want.

other minor changes

I made some adjustments to the cars and machines to increase the realism of the game. If you played the previous versions of the game, I'm sure you'll like this. Birds are now flying in the air to match the atmosphere, you can see them if you look up from time to time.

I increased the frequency of the machines breaking down, I want you to focus more on production than repairs right now, so this may be useful for you.

I added a lake next to your house, although it doesn't have a function at the moment. It's visually beautiful, but it doesn't have a function yet, you can be sure that we'll use it in the next updates.

Fixed issues in some languages

I have solved minor problems in other languages, especially Korean. I want my game to be not only in English but also to have a wide language catalog that players of all languages ​​can understand. Although the translations are 99% complete, sometimes problems can occur. If you encounter a problem, you can return.

Although we are currently only using wood as material, we are moving towards establishing a production facility this year using minerals such as stone, leaves, grass, iron, copper, gold and 10 more resources.

I plan to add more than one vehicle and 10 more usable resources this year alone. In order to make the gameplay more beautiful, I aim to bring more updates to various animals, equipment, vehicles and workers and have the game be released to the full version. Since the game is still in early access, I am not currently involved in marketing. I am only working on making the game better and I am getting closer to this thanks to your feedback.

Your feedback is very important to me, so if you encounter a negative situation, you can contact me via discord: yaso._ or my e-mail address. Remember, I am not developing this game with a team, but on my own with your feedback.