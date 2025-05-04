 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 May 2025 Build 18338163 Edited 4 May 2025 – 13:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🆕 Added 3 purchasable laundry basket racks in the "Store Expansion" section, each with 12 slots! Now you can handle even more customer orders—automation is one step closer!

🧍‍♂️ Fixed a bug where too many laundry customers caused the cashier to stop working due to lack of space. No more strikes at the checkout!

🔧 You now gain extra XP every time you level up the “Repair Skill”—your hands-on work pays off better than ever!

🏪 Updated exterior layout with new vending machine assets (currently locked). They’ll be part of future gameplay—stay tuned!

🛠️ Minor tweaks and performance improvements.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3125571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link