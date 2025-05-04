 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18338148 Edited 4 May 2025 – 14:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Kinetic module now has wider detection sphere
For distant grab now its required to press TRIGGER+GRAB (Right controller) to prevent accidental grabs

Mission selection screen fix
Collectibles UI upgrade

