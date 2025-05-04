This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Small Beta Branch Update

A minor update has been pushed to the beta branch.

If you previously had issues launching the beta, this should now be resolved.

I also want to highlight a potential save-breaking issue involving Arkandian Crusade and Arkandian Revenant (note: Explorer appears unaffected). There are currently some odd interactions between save files for these two games, which can lead to saves becoming corrupted or disappearing when both are played. I'm actively investigating and will release a fix soon.

In the meantime, if you're concerned about losing progress, I strongly recommend using Ruffle’s save manager to back up your saves. You can access it by right-clicking while in-game and selecting the appropriate option from the menu.

For Arkandian Legend titles, please be aware that you’ll need to back up and restore 9–10 individual save files per game, which I know isn’t ideal — but it’s the best safeguard until a proper solution is in place.

Thanks for your patience and continued support!