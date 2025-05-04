ADDED:

● Cooldown from supply areas is now shown on the UI element.

● Camera shake when landing after jumping.

● Reloading rocket launchers (static weapons) now takes time, cooldown implemented. You cannot fire salvos forever for as long as you have ammo.

● Winter camouflage for the british OQF 25-pounder.

● Winter camouflage for the US 3-inch gun M5.

● Bipod aim lock. When aiming down with a weapon that has a bipod and when the bipod is anchored, the weapon will now rotate around the bipod position giving you much better control.

CHANGED:

● Buildable spawnpoints build limit brought back down from 2 to 1 per player.

● Gun shells now use twice the amount of ammo from ammo crates.

● Cooldown from supply areas brought down from 5 minutes to 3 minutes.

● Camera movement when spawning/despawning (smoother lerp).

● You can now properly destroy trees with artillery when shooting at them.

● Networking code changes, reduced bandwidth usage.

● Reduced rocket launchers max sound hear distance.

● Ammo crates UI elements now scale with distance to the world object.

● Rewrote the camouflage code/system.

● Mounting/Removing the scope on your rifle as marksman no longer takes you out of the aiming state.

● Reduced by 50% the fade in/out when aiming with 2D scope on snipers.

● Added suppression effect when taking damage from barbed wire.

FIXED:

● AI infantry getting stuck in rocks.

● Conquest 32 players flags were both As.

● Ju-87 B-2 diving siren sound not properly working.

● Shadows in Encyclopedia scene.

● Stuttering when manning some static weapons (due to colliders collisions between the player and the weapon).

● Infantry being (rarely) stuck between 2 stance states. Or with weapon being stuck not where it should be.

● Shooting sound from static rocket launchers would be parented to the player and follow him around.

● Infantry would count trigger colliders in when checking for being grounded (bushes, any areas, etc).

● AI tanks would shoot using external MGs even though their tank crews were not in external mode.

● Occlusion Culling baking issues (stuff would disappear when looking through windows).

● Rocks being spawned on roads.

● Johnson M1941 LMG was missing its impostor for its LOD.

● When looking up as british infantry, your weapon could think it was hitting an obstacle, where in reality it was your own helmet.

● Dying because of barbed wires with infantry would not show you any respawn menu (UI).

● Hosting more than 1 game in a row, while the previous one was still going (with people in it) would make you join that game again, even when trying to host a new one.

● Clicks on UI going through when loading a new scene (from main menu).

● End of game stats are now properly synced for everyone (and not only the game host).

● When killing bots with a headshot, the death would not be registered (stat).

● Footstep sounds being those of walking on the terrain when walking on a vehicle (tank/plane) or on the edge of a wall.

REMOVED:

● AI infantry medics reviving capabilities (temporary, it was not working anyway they were shooting at teammates instead). Removing it until I fix it.