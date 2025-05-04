 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 May 2025 Build 18338086 Edited 4 May 2025 – 14:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • NEW Video modal tip to show how to overhang build (first of many help that will be given by small videos to come);

  • FIX Cheese 8bit Value InverterChallenge (some players may have to rerun this challenge to guarantee their blueprint is a functionning part);

  • MI Local snapshot scores updated with 05-04 data;

  • MI Video player boiler plate;

  • UX Online/Offline indicator on the performance report;

  • UX Center image on the schematic viewer

  • TSL french errors

  • TSL Translations touch ups;

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2844291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link