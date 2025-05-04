-
NEW Video modal tip to show how to overhang build (first of many help that will be given by small videos to come);
-
FIX Cheese 8bit Value InverterChallenge (some players may have to rerun this challenge to guarantee their blueprint is a functionning part);
-
MI Local snapshot scores updated with 05-04 data;
-
MI Video player boiler plate;
-
UX Online/Offline indicator on the performance report;
-
UX Center image on the schematic viewer
-
TSL french errors
-
TSL Translations touch ups;
Quick Patch Notes v0.1.6.88
