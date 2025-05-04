 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18338074 Edited 4 May 2025 – 14:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. Hide the Quick Battle button
  2. New Functions - Equipment Amplification System [Players sacrifice some gold coins to enhance the specified equipment attributes]
  3. Optimize some UI background colors

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3008271
  • Loading history…
