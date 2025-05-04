- Hide the Quick Battle button
- New Functions - Equipment Amplification System [Players sacrifice some gold coins to enhance the specified equipment attributes]
- Optimize some UI background colors
2025/05/04 21:35 UpdateInfo
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3008271
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update