4 May 2025 Build 18338065 Edited 4 May 2025 – 14:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch contains the following changes/updates:

  • Updated the 1951, 1952, 1953, 1954, and 1959 season libraries. All three of these libraries now have splits. If you are in the middle of playing one of these seasons, you can use the "Update Only" option of the Lahman Import to add the splits into your season.

  • Fixed a bug with the "hit followed by a throwing error" command. The command was only working for singles.

  • Several bug fixes for the Lahman Database import feature.

  • Fixed an issue with the 1B++/1B+ Season Ticket shortcut.

  • Fixed a play by play typo.

Shutdown Steam and DDBB, and then restart Steam to get the update.

