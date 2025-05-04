0.16.2 Early Access Hotfix

Gameplay:

Increased physics accuracy to prevent collision stuttering.

Adjusted collisions in the Arena of Ikar to prevent bosses from getting stuck outside the arena.

User Interface:

Fixed Attack Force display bug on character sheet.

Added more detailed error messages. If an error appears (red message on top left corner) take a screenshot of it, post it on Discord or Steam forums and restart your game.

Fixed an issue where some players had huge UI size when starting the game first time.

Fixed an issue in Pale Desolation where the Corruption level would be displayed even when no obelisks were in use.

Fixed Conjured Blade description.

Improved Obelisk tutorials to clarify that the difficulty increase does not stack with the ritual's Base Difficulty Modifier, so players can use obelisks without worrying about further increasing ritual difficulty.

Visuals:

Improved visibility of some enemy area of effect attacks.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented the player from picking up Artifacts during the Akka boss fight preparation phase.

Balance:

The goal of the following nerfs and buffs it not to 'dumb down' the game, but to smoothen out the difficulty curve slightly. Most of the buffs are for single target Primary Attack Abilities that were undertuned and struggled to kill minions quickly at the start of the ritual.

Akka, Primordial of Gore

Reduced Leap damage variation from 50% to 25% to make its damage more consistent.

Jinn'Ora, The Desert Wind

Reduced damage done by tornadoes by 50%.

The Last Stand of Zaladon

'Increased Enemy Damage Ritual Modifier' reduced from 20% to 15%.

'Increased Enemy Health per Tier Ritual Modifier' reduced from 100% to 75%.

The Obsidian Bulwark

'Increased Enemy Damage Ritual Modifier' reduced from 30% to 20%.

'Increased Enemy Health per Tier Ritual Modifier' reduced from 150% to 125%.

Ravager's Axe

Damage increased from 70% to 100%.

Stray Leg

Damage increased from 50% to 80%.

Blade of Akka

Damage increased from 130% to 150%.

Thief's Dagger

Damage increased from 50% to 70%.

Oathbringer

Damage increased from 50% to 80%.

Hammer of Sol

Damage increased from 25% to 50%.

Energy generated per hit reduced from 3 to 2.

Conjured Blade

Damage increased from 25% to 30%.

Death Sweep

Damage increased from 400% to 800%.

.

Seismic Slam

Damage increased from 250% to 300%.

Spinning Blades

Damage increased from 250% to 300%.

Solar Spear

Damage increased from 250% to 300%

Counter Throw

Cooldown reduced from 0.5s to 0.25s.

Lay Fire Traps

Damage increased from 500% to 700%.

Lay Frost Traps