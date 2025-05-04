-
Add dialogue on Amy's matches in Story Mode only in English & Italian.
Improve visual of some UI elements.
Fixed a bug where a foul was not called when the server hit the ball after it had bounced into the opponent's table and before the receiver could hit it. (thanks to Rodry.mk for reporting)
Fixed a bug where a foul was not called when the receiver hit the ball before the server served it. (thanks to Rodry.mk for reporting)
Patch 0.8 - Amy Dialogue and minor fixes
