 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 May 2025 Build 18337995 Edited 4 May 2025 – 16:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Add dialogue on Amy's matches in Story Mode only in English & Italian.

  • Improve visual of some UI elements.

  • Fixed a bug where a foul was not called when the server hit the ball after it had bounced into the opponent's table and before the receiver could hit it. (thanks to Rodry.mk for reporting)

  • Fixed a bug where a foul was not called when the receiver hit the ball before the server served it. (thanks to Rodry.mk for reporting)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2713751
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2713752
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link