5 May 2025 Build 18337973
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 0.1.1s Patch

  • Fixed a bunch of missing walls

  • Added some missing colliders

  • Fixed some issues with the terrain

  • Reworked strong attacks to not break the game anymore

  • Fixed a few issues with rolling

  • Can't walk anymore during great toad cutscene

  • Changed color of notes to reflect xbox-controller colors

  • When leaving a door, you now don't need to leave the interaction area to interact again

  • Fixed a bug with respawning notes in the notebook

  • Fixed a bug with projectiles not despawning

Changed some things with the save system ! This update will brick all earlier saves !

That's it for now.

Cheers, Hannes

