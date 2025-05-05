Version 0.1.1s Patch
-
Fixed a bunch of missing walls
-
Added some missing colliders
-
Fixed some issues with the terrain
-
Reworked strong attacks to not break the game anymore
-
Fixed a few issues with rolling
-
Can't walk anymore during great toad cutscene
-
Changed color of notes to reflect xbox-controller colors
-
When leaving a door, you now don't need to leave the interaction area to interact again
-
Fixed a bug with respawning notes in the notebook
-
Fixed a bug with projectiles not despawning
Changed some things with the save system ! This update will brick all earlier saves !
That's it for now.
Cheers, Hannes