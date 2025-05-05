Version 0.1.1s Patch

Fixed a bunch of missing walls

Added some missing colliders

Fixed some issues with the terrain

Reworked strong attacks to not break the game anymore

Fixed a few issues with rolling

Can't walk anymore during great toad cutscene

Changed color of notes to reflect xbox-controller colors

When leaving a door, you now don't need to leave the interaction area to interact again

Fixed a bug with respawning notes in the notebook

Fixed a bug with projectiles not despawning

Changed some things with the save system ! This update will brick all earlier saves !

That's it for now.

Cheers, Hannes