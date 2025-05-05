Hello adventurers!

We’ve prepared a big update that introduces new game mode and brings back a beloved mechanic!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2440380/Megaloot/

New Game Modes : Endless and Challenge. Rewards like borders can only be earned in Challenge mode , which ends on a specific floor and serves as the main game mode. Endless mode doesn’t end, has no permadeath, brings back the dismantle mechanic, and does not provide rewards.

Amon has the following specializations:

Moonlighter









Bloodmoon





Nighthrust





Amon’s equipment slots: when you equip a weapon, it is replicated and replica is counted as another equipped weapon.





Specializations rework: instead of activating on a specific floor, they are now immediately active if you have an item from the original set equipped.

Added Guard and removed Skip.



Added chat to Co-op.



Reduced total battles per floor from 12 to 6.

Doubled enemy gold rewards.

Optimized item rarity in the market.

New Enemy: Wind’s Grace (appears from Floor 27).





New Stat: Armor Shields





New Item: Livrain







New Item: Common Witchcraft Leggings





New Item: Celestial Leggings





Counterattacks can no longer be parried.

Gold on kill can now be reforged on any item for any character.



Changed Chromalure set effect and Viran specializations.









Moved Toxic Redemption to Nighthorn as a passive.







Fael now starts with Warrior’s Flask.



Jace now starts with Excalibour in his market.



Changed Mercenary set effect.



Changed Scout set effect.



Changed Pursuer specialization.



Changed Windwalker specialization.



Tyr now starts with 10% Armored Attack.



Tyr now starts with a Blackthorn Chestplate in his market and begins with Tears of Iron.





Legacy set has been buffed.

