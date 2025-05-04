

English

##########Content################

[Assets]Added Anti-Aircraft gun 2D assets. They can actually fire by switching between frames.

[Dana]Added an Anti-Aircraft gun on the hill in the South of Dana area.

[Dana]Dana is now accessible.

[Quest]New Quest: The Siege of Dana. The quest automatically starts when you enter Dana for the first time.

[Wiki]Updated the quest page and added a new page for The Siege of Dana.

简体中文

##########Content################

【美术资源】加入了防空炮的2D美术资源，可以切换不同的帧来开火。

【达那】在达那南方区域的山丘上加入了一门防空炮。

【达那】达那现在可以进入

【任务】新任务：达那围城战，会在你进入达那时自动发生。

【维基】更新了任务页面，并且加入了一个新的关于【达那围城战】的页面。

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场

https://controlc.com/cad21cc7

https://pastelink.net/1784y41f