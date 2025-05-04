 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18337919
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed the early deck tutorial card appearing more than once.

  • Fixed having Some heavy scene stuck after talking your way out of Fight or flight?

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit cyberpunkdreams Content Depot 1361681
Linux 64-bit cyberpunkdreams Linux Depot 1361682
