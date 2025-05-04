 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 May 2025 Build 18337898 Edited 4 May 2025 – 12:46:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Upgrade to ebiten v2.8.8.

  • Fix resolution switcher UI to work again after recent resizable window changes.

  • New setting to disable popup message spam (because it annoys some players, and anyway late game it gets crazy).

Changed files in this update

Windows 32-bit Idle Armada Windows x86 Depot 1408062
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Idle Armada Windows x64 Depot 1408063
  • Loading history…
Linux 32-bit Idle Armada Linux x86 Depot 1408064
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Idle Armada Linux x64 Depot 1408065
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Idle Armada MacOS x64 Depot 1408066
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link