A new island has emerged from the mist — Whispergrave Isle is now live!
This haunting new area is shrouded in fog and filled with an eerie atmosphere. It features its own spooky music theme and a unique set of creepy artifacts, each with a mysterious backstory to uncover… if you dare to dig.
Also in this update:
-
All islands now have their own unique name.
-
The museum grounds now include a proper shoreline slope.
-
Fixed colliders in mountain side.
-
Fixed floating bones in the desert island.
-
The Credits menu has been updated to thank our newest beta testers!
Dare to explore? Whispergrave awaits.
