 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 May 2025 Build 18337884 Edited 4 May 2025 – 12:59:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A new island has emerged from the mist — Whispergrave Isle is now live!

This haunting new area is shrouded in fog and filled with an eerie atmosphere. It features its own spooky music theme and a unique set of creepy artifacts, each with a mysterious backstory to uncover… if you dare to dig.

Also in this update:

  • All islands now have their own unique name.

  • The museum grounds now include a proper shoreline slope.

  • Fixed colliders in mountain side.

  • Fixed floating bones in the desert island.

  • The Credits menu has been updated to thank our newest beta testers!

Dare to explore? Whispergrave awaits.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3568151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link