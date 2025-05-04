A new island has emerged from the mist — Whispergrave Isle is now live!

This haunting new area is shrouded in fog and filled with an eerie atmosphere. It features its own spooky music theme and a unique set of creepy artifacts, each with a mysterious backstory to uncover… if you dare to dig.

Also in this update:

All islands now have their own unique name.

The museum grounds now include a proper shoreline slope.

Fixed colliders in mountain side.

Fixed floating bones in the desert island.

The Credits menu has been updated to thank our newest beta testers!

Dare to explore? Whispergrave awaits.