Changed chunk size from 200x200 to 40x40, increasing speed of loading levels (although also increasing the frequency of loading-stutters)

Increased frequency of chests

Fixed bug crash due to control resizing recursion issues.

Added using ESC to close menu items. Inventory can be opened and closed with F or TAB. Inventory can be closed with ESC.

Upgraded from Godot v4.3 to Godot v4.4.