It's been a while since the last announcement, being part time developers makes consistent updates hard, but updates have been going on in the background. We changed the game to the Spring graphics at the start of Spring and have been working on back end optimization for levels.

The big change is how the scenery is loaded outside the play area of levels. While this won't have a significant visual difference (although shadows seem to hold up better with the new instancing), there should be at least minor performance increases!

In other upcoming news, we are coming up to the one year anniversary of the release of Acorn Hunt!! In excitement for that we're happy to announce there will be a new visual feature coming soon!! While on release there won't be a large selection, it will start as in implementation update, followed by more options later down the line!

Thanks as always for your support and keep hunting!!