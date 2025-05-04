 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18337868
Update notes via Steam Community

New Feature: Customizable Key Bindings
（Some keyboards have a limit on how many letter keys can be pressed simultaneously, which may affect gameplay smoothness）

