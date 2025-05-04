 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18337847
Update notes via Steam Community

Minor addition to the previous update (but no version change).

  • Current endless score will update every second and will be visible at all times on the event log (used to show the score once per minute only)

Depot 2178561
