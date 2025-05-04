 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18337843 Edited 4 May 2025 – 12:32:54 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We've added a new mouse sensitivity adjustment feature to the game! You can now customize your mouse sensitivity through the in-game settings menu.

Key Features:

  • Adjustable mouse sensitivity slider in the settings panel
  • Range from 1.0 to 5.0 with increments of 0.5
  • Default sensitivity set to 3.0
  • Changes apply instantly for easy testing

This update improves the gaming experience by allowing you to find your perfect sensitivity setting for better control and precision.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3584711
