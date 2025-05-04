We've added a new mouse sensitivity adjustment feature to the game! You can now customize your mouse sensitivity through the in-game settings menu.

Key Features:

Adjustable mouse sensitivity slider in the settings panel

Range from 1.0 to 5.0 with increments of 0.5

Default sensitivity set to 3.0

Changes apply instantly for easy testing

This update improves the gaming experience by allowing you to find your perfect sensitivity setting for better control and precision.