4 May 2025 Build 18337841 Edited 4 May 2025 – 12:39:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • The logo no longer appears when launching the game.
  • Added a button to exit the game to the title screen.
  • Added a feature that allows players to return a placed panel to its original position by right-clicking on it.
  • Fixed several levels that could be cleared too easily due to unintended behavior.
  • Adjusted the displayed difficulty levels (5-tier scale) for certain stages where the indicated difficulty did not match the actual challenge.
  • Revised some of the character personality texts when the language is set to English.
  • Made corrections to some descriptions under Advanced Settings in the options menu when the language is set to English.

