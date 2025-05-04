- The logo no longer appears when launching the game.
- Added a button to exit the game to the title screen.
- Added a feature that allows players to return a placed panel to its original position by right-clicking on it.
- Fixed several levels that could be cleared too easily due to unintended behavior.
- Adjusted the displayed difficulty levels (5-tier scale) for certain stages where the indicated difficulty did not match the actual challenge.
- Revised some of the character personality texts when the language is set to English.
- Made corrections to some descriptions under Advanced Settings in the options menu when the language is set to English.
Version has been updated to 1.1.1.
