Optimization: When the king is in a friendly state, when switching maps, the king's ship that goes deep into the player's territory does not disappear
Numerical adjustment: Build mountains in the village that has been successfully occupied
Numerical adjustment: The diligence characteristics of the nobles increase the operating performance of the subordinate territory by 20%
Optimization: When the cavalry is looking for horses, they look for the nearest pasture
Optimization: After the work facility is bound to the bed, try to arrange a couple to the same work facility
Guidance: When the number of food set on the table is lower than the estimate, a prompt is displayed
BUG repair: Correct the data problem that the stone road is displayed as grass in the archive
BUG repair: After the building above the boundary river, some states are not saved after switching maps (animals, crops, obstacles, etc.)
Experience optimization
Optimization: When the king is in a friendly state, when switching maps, the king's ship that goes deep into the player's territory does not disappear
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update