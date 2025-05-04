 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18337795 Edited 4 May 2025 – 12:19:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Optimization: When the king is in a friendly state, when switching maps, the king's ship that goes deep into the player's territory does not disappear
Numerical adjustment: Build mountains in the village that has been successfully occupied
Numerical adjustment: The diligence characteristics of the nobles increase the operating performance of the subordinate territory by 20%
Optimization: When the cavalry is looking for horses, they look for the nearest pasture
Optimization: After the work facility is bound to the bed, try to arrange a couple to the same work facility
Guidance: When the number of food set on the table is lower than the estimate, a prompt is displayed
BUG repair: Correct the data problem that the stone road is displayed as grass in the archive
BUG repair: After the building above the boundary river, some states are not saved after switching maps (animals, crops, obstacles, etc.)

Changed files in this update

