4 May 2025 Build 18337734 Edited 4 May 2025 – 13:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

version 0.1.11 changelog:

  • added several buildings in the nova frontier circuit

  • made Nova Frontier circuit a finished map; now working on two other ones

  • corrected the reverse function: now reverse as brake is deactivated, reverse switches automatically when automatic gears is selected and the car is almost at stop, but it doesn't when the driving mode is manual.

  • corrected car behavior when oversteering: some cars now have more adherence, steers better, and don't do barrels for a small steering angle.

