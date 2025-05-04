version 0.1.11 changelog:
-
added several buildings in the nova frontier circuit
-
made Nova Frontier circuit a finished map; now working on two other ones
-
corrected the reverse function: now reverse as brake is deactivated, reverse switches automatically when automatic gears is selected and the car is almost at stop, but it doesn't when the driving mode is manual.
-
corrected car behavior when oversteering: some cars now have more adherence, steers better, and don't do barrels for a small steering angle.
Changed files in this update