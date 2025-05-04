🌓 Chapter 3 is now available!

Tales of Maana: Lucy moves forward with the release of Chapter 3 🌙

Dive deeper into the narrative with new scenes, meaningful choices… and a few surprises.

🆕 Recent additions and changes:

🎵 New original music for the Order and main menu (by a guest composer)

🧿 Added sprite for Baal

🌐 Fixed several translation issues

🗑️ Removed the unused progress page

🎬 New credits screen

Thank you so much for your ongoing support 💜

Each update brings us closer to the end of this story... but we’re not there just yet.