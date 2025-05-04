 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18337677 Edited 4 May 2025 – 11:59:06 UTC by Wendy Share
🌓 Chapter 3 is now available!

Tales of Maana: Lucy moves forward with the release of Chapter 3 🌙
Dive deeper into the narrative with new scenes, meaningful choices… and a few surprises.

🆕 Recent additions and changes:

  • 🎵 New original music for the Order and main menu (by a guest composer)

  • 🧿 Added sprite for Baal

  • 🌐 Fixed several translation issues

  • 🗑️ Removed the unused progress page

  • 🎬 New credits screen

Thank you so much for your ongoing support 💜
Each update brings us closer to the end of this story... but we’re not there just yet.

