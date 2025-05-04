🌓 Chapter 3 is now available!
Tales of Maana: Lucy moves forward with the release of Chapter 3 🌙
Dive deeper into the narrative with new scenes, meaningful choices… and a few surprises.
🆕 Recent additions and changes:
-
🎵 New original music for the Order and main menu (by a guest composer)
-
🧿 Added sprite for Baal
-
🌐 Fixed several translation issues
-
🗑️ Removed the unused progress page
-
🎬 New credits screen
Thank you so much for your ongoing support 💜
Each update brings us closer to the end of this story... but we’re not there just yet.
Changed files in this update