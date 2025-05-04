 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18337612
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Players cannot play together with players of the previous version.

  • Rooms which is playing are also displayed in "Join Room".

  • Added "Cooldown Time Setting" of Items in the Rule Settings.

  • Added “45 sec” to "Time Limit of Character Creation" in the Rule Settings.

Windows Depot 3677411
macOS Depot 3677412
