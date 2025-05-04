Welcome to the latest update for Ancient Kingdoms! The Guild's Adventurers and Balance update (v0.6.24.0) brings exciting improvements, balance tweaks, and bug fixes to enrich your journey. Check out the full details below!

⭐ General Improvements

Improved windowed mode: The game no longer forces fullscreen.

Fixed a bug where bags didn’t save their last position correctly.

Enhanced Skills window UI with new tabs for Veteran Skills and Professions.

Fixed a bug affecting dungeon resets.

⚔️ Mercenary System

Warrior mercenaries no longer attempt to escape area effects unless in Defensive Stance.

Mercenary prices are now more linear and cheaper for most levels.

You can now hire one mercenary at level 10.

All mercenaries gain increased AC/MR/PR per Veteran level.

Warrior Mercenary: Increased AC/MR/PR scaling by level.

🏰 Adventurer’s Guild

Reduced cost of Adventurer’s Guild chests and emblems.

Radiant Emblem can now cleanse your target (cooldown reduced to 10 seconds).

Decreased materials needed for gathering or mining in Guild quests.

You can now complete all Adventurer’s Guild quests daily as desired.

New Tier 2 augments are now available from Adventurer’s Guild Chests.

Skins are now obtainable from Faction Vendors.

🧙 Class Balance

Druid: Improved scaling of "Thornspikes" with WIS. "Flourishment" is now a base skill; "Purify" is a new ultimate skill (requires skill reset). New Veteran Skill: "Poison Spray" added for Druids. Increased buff duration to "Swiftness".

Cleric: "Pacify" damage reduction lowered from 25% to 20%. "Cleanse" cooldown reduced to 5 seconds.

Decreased scaling of AC buffs with WIS.

Improved scaling of Damage-over-Time (DoT) effects with INT.

📜 Quests

Path of Scales: Now removes items upon completion.

📝 Notes

Some changes, such as the Druid skill updates, require a skill reset. Plan accordingly!

Thank you for your continued support!