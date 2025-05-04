 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18337496
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added Fatal Error related guidance text
  • Added hit physics disable option
  • Added 2 coin shop items "Add 1000 points (Survival Mode only)"
  • Added handgun upgrade "Penetrating Shot"
  • Added shotgun upgrade "Efficiency Shooting"
  • Added magnum upgrade "Headhunter"

