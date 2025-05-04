- Added Fatal Error related guidance text
- Added hit physics disable option
- Added 2 coin shop items "Add 1000 points (Survival Mode only)"
- Added handgun upgrade "Penetrating Shot"
- Added shotgun upgrade "Efficiency Shooting"
- Added magnum upgrade "Headhunter"
05/04(Sun) Update - Added options and upgrades
