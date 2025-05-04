-
New: Several skirts in shop
-
New: 6 new shields to buy
-
New: You can set your save names now
-
Fix: fixed save & load code
-
Improved: increased the effects of gladiator type skill
-
Improved: Shield defense attributes increased
-
Improved: Auto-battle opponents list redone
-
Improved: Tournaments opponents strength based on ludus level
-
Fix: tournament dialog did not disappear if player did not join
-
Fix: secondary sword did not properly show
-
Fix: drag and drop on shield and sword in inventory for player
-
Fix: missing logic for full inventory
-
Fix: inventory scrolling in player inventory and in fighter editor
-
Fix: Greaves were assigned to wrong slots, added proper sprites.
Update 0.1 - Getting close to release
