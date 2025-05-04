New: Several skirts in shop

New: 6 new shields to buy

New: You can set your save names now

Fix: fixed save & load code

Improved: increased the effects of gladiator type skill

Improved: Shield defense attributes increased

Improved: Auto-battle opponents list redone

Improved: Tournaments opponents strength based on ludus level

Fix: tournament dialog did not disappear if player did not join

Fix: secondary sword did not properly show

Fix: drag and drop on shield and sword in inventory for player

Fix: missing logic for full inventory

Fix: inventory scrolling in player inventory and in fighter editor