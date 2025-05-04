 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18337491 Edited 4 May 2025 – 11:32:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • New: Several skirts in shop

  • New: 6 new shields to buy

  • New: You can set your save names now

  • Fix: fixed save & load code

  • Improved: increased the effects of gladiator type skill

  • Improved: Shield defense attributes increased

  • Improved: Auto-battle opponents list redone

  • Improved: Tournaments opponents strength based on ludus level

  • Fix: tournament dialog did not disappear if player did not join

  • Fix: secondary sword did not properly show

  • Fix: drag and drop on shield and sword in inventory for player

  • Fix: missing logic for full inventory

  • Fix: inventory scrolling in player inventory and in fighter editor

  • Fix: Greaves were assigned to wrong slots, added proper sprites.

