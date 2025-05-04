 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18337479 Edited 4 May 2025 – 11:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • feedback: Prevent showing UserFeedback when intro is running ¹

  • logging: Fixed Remote Logging

  • radiation: Fixed not updated radiation on newly created rooms

  • savegame: Fixed bug where doors of new rooms were not serialized properly (in latest version)

  • ui: Fixed License Restriction ui problems in Tutorials

Added

  • roompart: Added different cost for different RoomTypes

  • roomtype: Added different shielding for different roomTypes

  • ui: Added ResourceType for a reason for a Resource Content Multiplyer

  • ui: Added RoomCost and max size to the roomType Tooltip in the buildmenu

Improved

  • feedback: Enforce Game to livespeed when a feedback popup opened

  • refactoring: Improved Calculation for Resources of Rooms

Thanks to zytukin¹ for ideas, reports, suggestions or contribution.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Generationship-Playtest-windows64 Depot 1641461
  • Loading history…
