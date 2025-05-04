Fixes
-
feedback: Prevent showing UserFeedback when intro is running ¹
-
logging: Fixed Remote Logging
-
radiation: Fixed not updated radiation on newly created rooms
-
savegame: Fixed bug where doors of new rooms were not serialized properly (in latest version)
-
ui: Fixed License Restriction ui problems in Tutorials
Added
-
roompart: Added different cost for different RoomTypes
-
roomtype: Added different shielding for different roomTypes
-
ui: Added ResourceType for a reason for a Resource Content Multiplyer
-
ui: Added RoomCost and max size to the roomType Tooltip in the buildmenu
Improved
-
feedback: Enforce Game to livespeed when a feedback popup opened
-
refactoring: Improved Calculation for Resources of Rooms
Thanks to zytukin¹ for ideas, reports, suggestions or contribution.
Changed files in this update