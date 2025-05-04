 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 May 2025 Build 18337474 Edited 4 May 2025 – 11:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed minor bug with Steam integration

Improved level 3 (Waterbottle) in Springland to prevent unintended solution.

Improved level 7 (Locksmithing) in The Tower to slightly ramp up difficulty.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3633541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link