Fixed minor bug with Steam integration
Improved level 3 (Waterbottle) in Springland to prevent unintended solution.
Improved level 7 (Locksmithing) in The Tower to slightly ramp up difficulty.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed minor bug with Steam integration
Improved level 3 (Waterbottle) in Springland to prevent unintended solution.
Improved level 7 (Locksmithing) in The Tower to slightly ramp up difficulty.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update