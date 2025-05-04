Hello. This update is mostly geared towards balancing the endless map runs. The weekly comps have been fun to oversee and I may keep the prizes going for longer still.

In other news I have bundled the game with Versebound. It's a similar game from Finnish student developers that is set in the world of Kalevala and just released. Be sure to check it out!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2672520/Versebound/

Full changelog:

General

Weekly competition has a new "early bird" total score multiplier bonus (1.1x on Monday reducing by 0.02x each day with Friday being the last day for a bonus)

Endless map is automatically lost if too many elites roam the land at once (10+). There's a new counter on the event log for the amount of active elites

Challenge missions do not count towards the max concurrent mission amount on endless maps

Energy Shield gives additional 1s invincibility to the player on hit

Energy Shield cooldown increases by 2% after each use

Painkillers invincibility effect decreases by 2% after each use

Bugs