OK, last patch before v0.8, I promise.
- Fixed a buggy interaction between gold-generating relics (especially Pillage) and frequently-hitting area of effect towers (especially Energy Disk) that can cause serious performance degradation or even crashes in some circumstances, especially against creature-spawning bosses such as Satyr or Necromancer. Players who go to 2 hours and beyond will notice a performance improvement in general.
Patch v0.8 is coming out this Friday (during America hours), and I'm really excited for everyone to see it. See you then!
Changed files in this update