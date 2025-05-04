 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18337370 Edited 4 May 2025 – 11:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

OK, last patch before v0.8, I promise.

  • Fixed a buggy interaction between gold-generating relics (especially Pillage) and frequently-hitting area of effect towers (especially Energy Disk) that can cause serious performance degradation or even crashes in some circumstances, especially against creature-spawning bosses such as Satyr or Necromancer. Players who go to 2 hours and beyond will notice a performance improvement in general.

Patch v0.8 is coming out this Friday (during America hours), and I'm really excited for everyone to see it. See you then!

