Steam Deck Verification

It finally happened - Hauntii is verified for Steam Deck! It's always been optimized to play well on Steam Deck, but there were a few minor issues preventing it from being verified until now.

New Build

While preparing a new build for Steam Deck, we also added a number of minor fixes and tweaks. These are mostly audio improvements and a few bug fixes. Version 5.4.16

Independent Games Festival

We were so happy to see that Hauntii won the Excellence in Visual Art award at IGF this year! Thank you judges that is awesome. We've added the badge to to the store page : )



Gamescom Latam

And finally, we have a booth currently at Gamescom Latam in Brazil! If you saw us there leave a comment hehe.

We're grateful to have received four award nominations from Brazil Independent Games Festival!



Upcoming

Next up in the works for Hauntii are some improvements for mouse & keyboard input. I'm aware there are some hauntables that have a frustrating experience with this control scheme (I'm lookin at you, sandwhales)

Thanks for reading, until next time!

-MOONLOOP