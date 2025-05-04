 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18337298 Edited 4 May 2025 – 11:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug that crashed the game when dragging an item from a shop in between glove-box-slots.
  • Fixed bug where you could drive away with the car after character creation, before getting your stuff from your home.
  • Fixed bug where gamepad controls would show up in the repair-section in the garage interface even if you weren't using gamepad.
  • Reduced the price of the 70's Orange cosmetic upgrade.
  • You can now swap upgrades of the same type directly in the garage interface. Before they bugged out and landed in weird places in your trunk.
  • Fixed rare crash that could happen while trying to refuel jerrycans for some players.
  • Improved behaviour of character creation drop-down-menus when using gamepad.

