- Fixed bug that crashed the game when dragging an item from a shop in between glove-box-slots.
- Fixed bug where you could drive away with the car after character creation, before getting your stuff from your home.
- Fixed bug where gamepad controls would show up in the repair-section in the garage interface even if you weren't using gamepad.
- Reduced the price of the 70's Orange cosmetic upgrade.
- You can now swap upgrades of the same type directly in the garage interface. Before they bugged out and landed in weird places in your trunk.
- Fixed rare crash that could happen while trying to refuel jerrycans for some players.
- Improved behaviour of character creation drop-down-menus when using gamepad.
Patch 1.1.0.1
