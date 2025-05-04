 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18337285 Edited 4 May 2025 – 10:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone! We have an important update today with several optimizations and improvements. Check out the details below:

Key Changes:
Lumen Lighting Optimization

All Lumen lighting systems have been optimized. This results in better performance, providing a smoother overall gameplay experience with improved rendering efficiency.

Map Detail Adjustments

The map has been updated with more refined details. You'll now experience a more immersive and realistic environment.

Map Changes

The layout and structure of certain areas on the map have been modified. New adjustments allow for more engaging exploration and interaction.

Increased Collection Difficulty

The difficulty for collecting resources and items has been increased. Searching for collectibles is now more challenging, offering a greater sense of accomplishment.

Mouse Sensitivity Save Fix

There was an issue where mouse sensitivity settings weren't saving correctly. This has been resolved, and your sensitivity preferences will now be properly saved for smoother control.

Thank you for your feedback! We'll continue improving the game with future updates. 😊

