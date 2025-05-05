Greetings, Lords and Ladies!

A new patch has arrived, and this one’s all about fine-tuning the balance of Kingdoms Deck. I’ve reading your feedback: some of you love the chill vibe of Standard mode, while others crave a tougher challenge. To give everyone what they want, I’ve unlocked Conqueror mode from the start, now it’s up to you to decide if you’re ready to take it on! I’ve also worked on other balance tweaks to make the game feel just right.

Game Balance

Castle Range: The castle now attacks from a greater distance.

Armorer & Blacksmith Buffs: I’ve adjusted the buffs from the Armorer and Blacksmith.

Standard Mode Nights: Nighttime in Standard mode is now slightly tougher.

Event Rewards: Several events have had their rewards rebalanced for fairer payouts.

Builder Speed: The Builder now constructs a bit faster.

Islenor Enemies: Enemy balance in Islenor has been improved.

Crow of Shadows: This enemy now has less health, making fighting him more manageable.

Optimization

DirectX 11 Priority: The game now prioritizes DirectX 11 to maximize compatibility and performance across all graphics cards.

Your feedback is what fuels the growth of Kingdoms Deck, so please share your thoughts on these changes in the comments here or on the discussion forums. Thanks for your support, more updates are coming soon!

Ivan

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2655590/Kingdoms_Deck/