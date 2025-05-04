 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18337026 Edited 4 May 2025 – 10:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • New left-click behavior option for player ships. Choose between two control styles:
    -- RTS-style: Always select the clicked ship and deselect all others.
    -- Toggle-style: Select or deselect the clicked ship without changing other selections.

  • Mission locations now visible directly on mission pages, no need to click "Show on Map" anymore.

  • Module stat rework: Higher-level modules now offer more rewarding stat progression.

  • NPC upgrades: NPC ships now come equipped with more modules, making them slightly stronger.

  • Minor bug fixes and changes.

