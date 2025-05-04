-
New left-click behavior option for player ships. Choose between two control styles:
-- RTS-style: Always select the clicked ship and deselect all others.
-- Toggle-style: Select or deselect the clicked ship without changing other selections.
-
Mission locations now visible directly on mission pages, no need to click "Show on Map" anymore.
-
Module stat rework: Higher-level modules now offer more rewarding stat progression.
-
NPC upgrades: NPC ships now come equipped with more modules, making them slightly stronger.
-
Minor bug fixes and changes.
Update Notes for v0.44
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3136381
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3136382
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update