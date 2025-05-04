Started to update the AmberGate map.

Added fishes, plants, and spawn points.

Added two large new buildings, A pantheon and a Castle.

Added a large sewer complex beneath the city.



Added a nature alter for the Stegosaurus... in Mossfield.

(Pray at it and you get a Stegosaurus to ride on.)

Added small descriptions for building and places, mostly in the MossField Map.

Added +10 Achievements and some extra Stats for data.

Now it counts distance for the character, and not the session.

(So if you have traveled long, saved and restarted the save game, the distance will be added up.)

Change a little in the skill menu, so now you can see all your known skills, at the start.

NPC's can be killed by the player, but it will effect your local Karma.

Completing Quests added to your Local Karma.

The May month Challenge is 'Do as much Damage to an Enemy in one hit'.